ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CGI
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์

CGI นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ เงินเดือน

ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CGI อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

เราต้องการเพียง 4 เพิ่มเติม นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ CGI เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ

การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
เพิ่มเพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเพิ่มค่าตอบแทน

บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ส่งออกข้อมูลดูตำแหน่งงานว่าง

ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน CGI?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ CGI in Canada อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี CA$133,986 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ CGI สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ in Canada คือ CA$88,493

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ CGI

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.