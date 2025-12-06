ค่าตอบแทน นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States ที่ CGI รวม $116K ต่อyear สำหรับ Associate Data Scientist แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $160K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CGI อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Associate Data Scientist
$116K
$116K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.