ค่าตอบแทน นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ in United States ที่ CGI อยู่ในช่วง $64.7K ต่อyear สำหรับ Associate Business Analyst ถึง $128K ต่อyear สำหรับ Lead Business Analyst แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $90.5K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CGI อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
