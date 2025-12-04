ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Cervello
Cervello ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม in United States ที่ Cervello อยู่ในช่วง $201K ถึง $286K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Cervello อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$227K - $259K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$201K$227K$259K$286K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Cervello?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม ที่ Cervello in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $285,560 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Cervello สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม in United States คือ $200,860

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

