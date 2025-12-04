ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Certn
Certn วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ค่ามัธยฐาน in Canada ที่ Certn รวม CA$103K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Certn อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ที่ Certn การให้หุ้น/ส่วนแบ่งทุน อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Certn in Canada อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี CA$140,753 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Certn สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in Canada คือ CA$126,352

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

