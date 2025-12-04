ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CERN
CERN วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ค่ามัธยฐาน in Switzerland ที่ CERN รวม CHF 72.1K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CERN อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
CERN
Software Engineer
Geneva, GE, Switzerland
รวมต่อปี
$89.1K
ระดับ
L3
เงินเดือนฐาน
$89.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
3 ปี
ประสบการณ์
6 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน CERN?
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

นักวิทยาศาสตร์วิจัย

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ CERN in Switzerland อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี CHF 107,962 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ CERN สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in Switzerland คือ CHF 72,053

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cern/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.