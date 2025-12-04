ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ Cerebras Systems อยู่ในช่วง $193K ต่อyear สำหรับ L2 ถึง $295K ต่อyear สำหรับ L12 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $305K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Cerebras Systems อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L2
$193K
$168K
$25.8K
$0
L3
$153K
$153K
$0
$0
L4
$201K
$176K
$25K
$0
L5
$362K
$232K
$130K
$0
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Cerebras Systems การให้หุ้น/ส่วนแบ่งทุน อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
