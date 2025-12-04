ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Cerebras Systems
  • เงินเดือน
  • วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์

Cerebras Systems วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ Cerebras Systems อยู่ในช่วง $193K ต่อyear สำหรับ L2 ถึง $295K ต่อyear สำหรับ L12 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $305K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Cerebras Systems อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L2
(ระดับเริ่มต้น)
$193K
$168K
$25.8K
$0
L3
$153K
$153K
$0
$0
L4
$201K
$176K
$25K
$0
L5
$362K
$232K
$130K
$0
เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ที่ Cerebras Systems การให้หุ้น/ส่วนแบ่งทุน อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Cerebras Systems in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $525,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Cerebras Systems สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States คือ $285,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

