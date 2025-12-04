ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Cerberus Capital Management
Cerberus Capital Management ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ in United States ที่ Cerberus Capital Management อยู่ในช่วง $201K ถึง $287K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Cerberus Capital Management อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$230K - $270K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$201K$230K$270K$287K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Cerberus Capital Management?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ ที่ Cerberus Capital Management in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $286,650 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Cerberus Capital Management สำหรับตำแหน่ง ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ in United States คือ $200,900

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

