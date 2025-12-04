ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Centric Software
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • สถาปนิกโซลูชัน

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน

Centric Software สถาปนิกโซลูชัน เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย สถาปนิกโซลูชัน in United States ที่ Centric Software อยู่ในช่วง $205K ถึง $293K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Centric Software อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$235K - $275K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$205K$235K$275K$293K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 2 เพิ่มเติม สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ Centric Software เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน Centric Software?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่ Centric Software in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $292,500 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Centric Software สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชัน in United States คือ $205,000

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Centric Software

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Uber
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/centric-software/salaries/solution-architect.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.