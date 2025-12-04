ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Centre for Development of Telematics
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
Centre for Development of Telematics ทรัพยากรบุคคล เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ทรัพยากรบุคคล in India ที่ Centre for Development of Telematics อยู่ในช่วง ₹195K ถึง ₹285K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Centre for Development of Telematics อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$2.5K - $2.9K
India
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$2.2K$2.5K$2.9K$3.2K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Centre for Development of Telematics?

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ทรัพยากรบุคคล ที่ Centre for Development of Telematics in India อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₹284,595 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Centre for Development of Telematics สำหรับตำแหน่ง ทรัพยากรบุคคล in India คือ ₹195,358

