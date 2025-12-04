ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ค่ามัธยฐาน in India ที่ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing รวม ₹689K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
Project Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
รวมต่อปี
$7.8K
ระดับ
L1
เงินเดือนฐาน
$7.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
1 ปี
ประสบการณ์
1 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Centre for Development of Advanced Computing?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in India อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₹998,068 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in India คือ ₹781,207

