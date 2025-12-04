ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ in India ที่ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing อยู่ในช่วง ₹694K ถึง ₹951K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$8.5K - $10.1K
India
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$7.9K$8.5K$10.1K$10.8K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Centre for Development of Advanced Computing?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in India อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₹950,704 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ in India คือ ₹694,427

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

