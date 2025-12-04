ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ in India ที่ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing อยู่ในช่วง ₹991K ถึง ₹1.39M ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$12.2K - $14.2K
India
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$11.3K$12.2K$14.2K$15.8K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน Centre for Development of Advanced Computing?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ ที่ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in India อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₹1,387,761 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Centre for Development of Advanced Computing สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ in India คือ ₹991,258

