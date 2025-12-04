ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CentralSquare Technologies
CentralSquare Technologies การดำเนินงานรายได้ เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย การดำเนินงานรายได้ ที่ CentralSquare Technologies อยู่ในช่วง $93.9K ถึง $128K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CentralSquare Technologies อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$101K - $122K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$93.9K$101K$122K$128K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ การดำเนินงานรายได้ ที่ CentralSquare Technologies อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $128,180 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ CentralSquare Technologies สำหรับตำแหน่ง การดำเนินงานรายได้ คือ $93,925

