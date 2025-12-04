ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ความสำเร็จของลูกค้า in United States ที่ CentralSquare Technologies อยู่ในช่วง $80.2K ถึง $114K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ CentralSquare Technologies อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$91.1K - $108K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$80.2K$91.1K$108K$114K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

ระดับอาชีพใน CentralSquare Technologies?

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ความสำเร็จของลูกค้า ที่ CentralSquare Technologies in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $113,850 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ CentralSquare Technologies สำหรับตำแหน่ง ความสำเร็จของลูกค้า in United States คือ $80,190

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

