ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CBTS Technology Solutions India
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ CBTS Technology Solutions India ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    CBTS is a technology partner focused on helping businesses reduce security risks, enhance collaboration, and improve outcomes. They provide solutions in Application Modernization, Managed Cloud, Security, Communications, and Infrastructure.

    cbts.com/locations
    เว็บไซต์
    1994
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    2,500
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $500M-$1B
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ CBTS Technology Solutions India

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • SoFi
    • Databricks
    • Amazon
    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ