Career Confidential เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Career Confidential อยู่ในช่วง $33,182 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรโยธา ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $49,251 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Career Confidential. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/17/2025

วิศวกรโยธา
$33.2K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$38.4K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์
$44.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$49.3K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Career Confidential คือ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $49,251 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Career Confidential คือ $41,485

