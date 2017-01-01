ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CapIT Consulting
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    CapIT Consulting focuses on the insurance sector, offering expertise in digital transformation and information systems. The company provides strategic guidance and implements operational changes to enhance business processes for its clients.

    capit-consulting.fr
    เว็บไซต์
    2021
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    5
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $0-$1M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

