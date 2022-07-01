ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Cambridge Mobile Telematics
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Cambridge Mobile Telematics ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Cambridge Mobile Telematics' (CMT) mission is to make the world’s roads and drivers safer. Since its first product launch in 2012 that pioneered mobile usage-based insurance, CMT has become the world’s leading telematics and analytics provider for insurers, rideshares, and fleets. CMT’s DriveWell platform uses mobile sensing and behavioral science to measure driving risk and incentivize safer driving, while its Claims Studio reduces the claims cycle time with real-time crash detection, crash reconstruction, and damage assessment using telematics and artificial intelligence. CMT has over 50 active programs with insurers and other partners, improving safety for millions of drivers every day around the world. Started based on research at MIT and backed by the SoftBank Vision Fund to fuel its rapid growth, CMT is headquartered in Cambridge MA. To learn more, visit www.cmtelematics.com and follow CMT on Twitter @cmtelematics.

    http://cmtelematics.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2010
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    420
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $50M-$100M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ