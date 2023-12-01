ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Cabot
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company with over 140 years of experience. They offer a wide range of innovative solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive, electronics, and energy.

    cabotcorp.com
    1882
    4,200
    $1B-$10B
