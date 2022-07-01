ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Bybit เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Bybit อยู่ในช่วง $29,850 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ฝ่ายขาย ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $131,829 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Bybit. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/10/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $110K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
Median $118K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$132K

การตลาด
$73.9K
วิศวกรเครื่องกล
$50.2K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$111K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$67.9K
ฝ่ายขาย
$29.9K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Bybit คือ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $131,829 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Bybit คือ $91,900

