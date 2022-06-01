ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Burns & McDonnell อยู่ในช่วง $9,278 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรโยธา ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $231,761 สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชั่น ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Burns & McDonnell. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/10/2025

$160K

วิศวกรไฟฟ้า
Median $111K
วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์
Median $144K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $74K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแตก

วิศวกรเครื่องกล
Median $110K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
Median $210K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$129K
วิศวกรโยธา
$9.3K
วิศวกรควบคุม
$95.8K
นักออกแบบอุตสาหกรรม
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ
$99.5K
วิศวกรเอ็มอีพี
$131K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$119K
สถาปนิกโซลูชั่น
$232K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Burns & McDonnell คือ สถาปนิกโซลูชั่น at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $231,761 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Burns & McDonnell คือ $115,100

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ