ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Brown-Forman
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล

Brown-Forman ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in Mexico ที่ Brown-Forman อยู่ในช่วง MX$915K ถึง MX$1.33M ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Brown-Forman อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/5/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$55.6K - $64.5K
Mexico
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$49K$55.6K$64.5K$71.1K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 3 เพิ่มเติม ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ Brown-Forman เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน Brown-Forman?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ Brown-Forman in Mexico อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี MX$1,328,060 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Brown-Forman สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in Mexico คือ MX$915,134

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Brown-Forman

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Google
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • Dropbox
  • Microsoft
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/brown-forman/salaries/data-science-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.