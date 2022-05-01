ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Bright Health
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

Bright Health เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Bright Health อยู่ในช่วง $127,160 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $249,240 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Bright Health. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$249K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $127K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$216K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Bright Health คือ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $249,240 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Bright Health คือ $216,075

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Bright Health

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Alto
  • Ro
  • Devoted Health
  • CareRev
  • Evidation Health
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ