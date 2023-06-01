ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Breaktime is a nonprofit in Boston that aims to end young adult homelessness through transitional employment and financial empowerment. They help young adults secure stable employment and permanent housing while improving community health.

    breaktime.org
    เว็บไซต์
    2018
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    81
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

