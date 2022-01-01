BlueVine เงินเดือน

ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
เงินเดือนของ BlueVine อยู่ในช่วง $100,890 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $270,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง พัฒนาธุรกิจ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ BlueVine. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/18/2025

พัฒนาธุรกิจ
Median $270K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$101K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$114K

การตลาด
$149K
ผู้จัดการพันธมิตร
$259K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $151K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$199K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$141K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$264K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ BlueVine คือ พัฒนาธุรกิจ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $270,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ BlueVine คือ $151,000

