    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Bluedot provides location data to enhance consumer experiences and empower companies to send targeted messages through their mobile app. Their technology helps companies uncover the right moments to engage with customers on their preferred channels.

    https://bluedot.io
    เว็บไซต์
    2017
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

