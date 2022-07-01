ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Blue Canyon Technologies
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Blue Canyon Technologies ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Blue Canyon Technologies, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, is a leading provider of turnkey small satellite solutions, including CubeSats and microsatellites. We specialize in precision pointing platforms based upon our high-performance attitude determination and control components. BCT’s highly experienced staff has developed low cost, flight-proven, high-performance, high-reliability spacecraft systems and components that enable a wide range of missions for academic, commercial, and government applications. Our state-of-the-art spacecraft and subsystems are supporting LEO, GEO, Lunar, and interplanetary missions.

    http://www.bluecanyontech.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2008
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    330
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $50M-$100M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Blue Canyon Technologies

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • EdCast
    • Arcesium
    • Zoho
    • Whatfix
    • DataCamp
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ