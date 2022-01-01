ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Blackstone
ทำงานที่นี่หรือไม่? อ้างสิทธิ์บริษัทของคุณ

Blackstone เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Blackstone ตั้งแต่ $40,903 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $300,000 สำหรับ นักลงทุนร่วมเสี่ยง ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Blackstone. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/23/2025

$160K

ได้รับค่าตอบแทน ไม่ใช่ถูกเอาเปรียบ

เราได้ต่อรองข้อเสนอหลายพันรายการและประสบความสำเร็จในการเพิ่มขึ้นมากกว่า 30,000 ดอลลาร์ (บางครั้งมากกว่า 300,000 ดอลลาร์) เป็นประจำให้เงินเดือนของคุณได้รับการต่อรอง หรือ ประวัติย่อของคุณได้รับการตรวจสอบ โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญที่แท้จริง - ผู้สรรหาที่ทำสิ่งนี้ทุกวัน

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Analyst $147K
Associate $168K
Vice President $261K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฝั่งหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์แบบเต็มสเต็ก

นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
Median $110K
นักลงทุนร่วมเสี่ยง
Median $300K

ผู้ร่วมงาน

นักวิเคราะห์

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $150K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $155K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
Median $135K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$40.9K
การพัฒนาธุรกิจ
$133K
ความสำเร็จของลูกค้า
$109K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT)
$139K
นักธนาคารการลงทุน
$168K
กฎหมาย
$219K
การตลาด
$199K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$48K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์
$136K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$207K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$60.6K
ตำแหน่งของคุณหายไปใช่ไหม?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดบน หน้าค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้า


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Blackstone คือ นักลงทุนร่วมเสี่ยง โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $300,000 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Blackstone คือ $146,731

งานเด่น

    ไม่พบงานเด่นสำหรับ Blackstone

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Capital One
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Prudential Financial
  • SunTrust
  • Comerica
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ