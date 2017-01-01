ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Blackbird Health
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Blackbird Health provides comprehensive virtual and in-person mental health care for children and young adults across Pennsylvania and Virginia. Our whole-child diagnostic approach uncovers the full story behind each patient's challenges, delivering precise treatment plans that address both symptoms and root causes. Through thorough developmental evaluations, personalized provider matching, and ongoing family collaboration, we help young people overcome mental health obstacles and thrive. Expanding to new markets in 2025.

    https://blackbirdhealth.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2015
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    101
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

