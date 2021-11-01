ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Black Sesame Technologies
Black Sesame Technologies เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Black Sesame Technologies ตั้งแต่ $85,224 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ ทรัพยากรบุคคล ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $193,800 สำหรับ วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Black Sesame Technologies. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/23/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $190K
วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์
$194K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$85.2K

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Black Sesame Technologies คือ วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $193,800 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Black Sesame Technologies คือ $190,000

