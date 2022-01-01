ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Bio-Techne อยู่ในช่วง $84,000 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $157,785 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรเครื่องกล ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Bio-Techne. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/9/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $84K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$121K
วิศวกรเครื่องกล
$158K

ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$121K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

The highest paying role reported at Bio-Techne is วิศวกรเครื่องกล at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $157,785. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bio-Techne is $120,747.

