Berry
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Berry Corporation (bry) is an energy company focused on the safe and responsible development of conventional oil reserves, primarily in California's San Joaquin Basin, with a strong emphasis on operations in the Western USA.

    bry.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1909
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    1,224
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $500M-$1B
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

