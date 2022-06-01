ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
BenQ
BenQ เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน BenQ ตั้งแต่ $21,449 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $32,017 สำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ BenQ. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/26/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $32K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$32K
การพัฒนาธุรกิจ
$25.8K

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$21.4K
ตำแหน่งของคุณหายไปใช่ไหม?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดบน หน้าค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้า


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $32,017.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v BenQ je $28,910.

