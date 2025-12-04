ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ทรัพยากรบุคคล in Italy ที่ Bending Spoons อยู่ในช่วง €37.1K ถึง €52.9K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Bending Spoons อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$49.1K - $57.5K
Italy
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$42.8K$49.1K$57.5K$61.1K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ทรัพยากรบุคคล ที่ Bending Spoons in Italy อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี €52,921 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Bending Spoons สำหรับตำแหน่ง ทรัพยากรบุคคล in Italy คือ €37,090

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

