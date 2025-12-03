ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Bell Integrator
  • เงินเดือน
  • วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์

Bell Integrator วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ค่ามัธยฐาน in Russia ที่ Bell Integrator รวม RUB 2.91M ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Bell Integrator อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
รวมต่อปี
$37.4K
ระดับ
L5
เงินเดือนฐาน
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
4 ปี
ประสบการณ์
16 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Bell Integrator?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
เงินเดือนฝึกงาน

ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูล

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหน้า

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ประกันคุณภาพ (QA)

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ Bell Integrator in Russia อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี RUB 3,288,692 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Bell Integrator สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in Russia คือ RUB 2,914,232

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

