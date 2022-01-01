ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Bed Bath & Beyond อยู่ในช่วง $44,775 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ฝ่ายขาย ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $240,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Bed Bath & Beyond. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/10/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $180K
ผู้ช่วยธุรการ
$56.1K
ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$226K

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$141K
การดำเนินงานการตลาด
$66.3K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$116K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$174K
ฝ่ายขาย
$44.8K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
Median $240K
สถาปนิกโซลูชั่น
$199K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

The highest paying role reported at Bed Bath & Beyond is ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ with a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bed Bath & Beyond is $157,413.

