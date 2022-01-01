BECU เงินเดือน

ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ช่วงเงินเดือน BECU ตั้งแต่ $61,353 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ บริการลูกค้า ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $160,000 สำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ BECU. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/25/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $160K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$89.8K
บริการลูกค้า
$61.4K

การดำเนินงานบริการลูกค้า
$98.2K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$123K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$104K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

Korkeimmin palkattu rooli BECU:ssa on วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ vuotuisella kokonaiskorvauksella $160,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
BECU:ssa raportoitu mediaani vuotuinen kokonaiskorvaus on $101,357.

