Bechtle
Bechtle เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Bechtle ตั้งแต่ $45,097 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ วิศวกรควบคุม ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $182,910 สำหรับ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Bechtle. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/25/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $88.5K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์แบบเต็มสเต็ก

วิศวกรควบคุม
$45.1K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT)
$70.8K

การตลาด
$146K
การสนับสนุนการขาย
$69K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$183K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Bechtle คือ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $182,910 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Bechtle คือ $79,681

