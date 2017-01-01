ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Batvoice
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Batvoice AI provides Emotion & Speech Analytics to improve customer experience, increase sales, and automate call evaluations for contact centers. Their solutions help reduce costs and enhance performance by delivering actionable insights.

    http://www.batvoice.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2015
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    15
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

