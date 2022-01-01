ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Basis Technologies อยู่ในช่วง $70,853 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง การตลาด ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $242,661 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Basis Technologies. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/10/2025

$160K

ได้เงินจริง ไม่ถูกหลอก

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $96K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$95.9K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$73.4K

การตลาด
$70.9K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$243K
นักสรรหา
$88.4K
ฝ่ายขาย
$209K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$220K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Basis Technologies คือ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $242,661 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Basis Technologies คือ $95,938

