Banner Health เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Banner Health อยู่ในช่วง $63,700 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $144,275 สำหรับตำแหน่ง แพทย์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Banner Health. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/17/2025

นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $90.5K
ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร
$63.7K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$65.3K

ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ
$101K
แพทย์
$144K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$105K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$68.6K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Banner Health คือ แพทย์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $144,275 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Banner Health คือ $90,480

