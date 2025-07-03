ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Bank of England
Bank of England เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Bank of England อยู่ในช่วง $40,775 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $196,213 สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Bank of England. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/17/2025

ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร
$40.8K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$89.1K
พัฒนาธุรกิจ
$50.3K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$67.8K
นักธนาคารลงทุน
$52.7K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$196K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Bank of England คือ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $196,213 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Bank of England คือ $67,468

