Banco de Bogota
Banco de Bogota เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Banco de Bogota ตั้งแต่ $10,399 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $49,856 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Banco de Bogota. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/24/2025

$160K

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$10.4K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$29.4K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$49.9K

ตำแหน่งของคุณหายไปใช่ไหม?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดบน หน้าค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้า


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Banco de Bogota คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $49,856 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Banco de Bogota คือ $29,391

