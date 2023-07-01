สำรวจตามตำแหน่งงานต่างๆ
BalkanID is an identity governance solution that uses data science to offer visibility into SaaS and public cloud entitlement sprawl. It automates the access review process and utilizes a risk engine to prioritize and manage associated risks.
สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม →
เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้
งานแนะนำ
บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง
แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ