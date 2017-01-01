ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Bako Diagnostics
    Bako Diagnostics offers diagnostic and therapeutic services targeting the skin, soft tissue, and bone of the lower extremity. The company collaborates with the podiatric medical community to improve patient care through advanced solutions.

    bakodx.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2008
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    240
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

