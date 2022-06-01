ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Back Market
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

Back Market เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Back Market อยู่ในช่วง $52,740 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโครงการ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $108,455 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิจัยประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Back Market. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $99.4K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

พัฒนาธุรกิจ
$85.4K
ผู้ก่อตั้ง
$99.5K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$86.7K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$56.1K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$52.7K
ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$84.5K
นักวิจัยประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้
$108K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Back Market คือ นักวิจัยประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $108,455 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Back Market คือ $86,050

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Back Market

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Flipkart
  • Uber
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • Dropbox
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ