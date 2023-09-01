ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Bacardi
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Bacardi Limited is a privately held, family-owned spirits company that produces a portfolio of more than 200 brands and labels. Originally known for its Bacardi brand of white rum, the company now has sales in approximately 170 countries.

    bacardi.com
    เว็บไซต์
    5,841
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1B-$10B
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ