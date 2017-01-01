สำรวจตามตำแหน่งงานต่างๆ
Baazar Kolkata is a prominent value retail chain in Eastern India, offering stylish and affordable apparel and accessories for everyone. With 125 stores, it emphasizes quality and affordability, making it a top fashion destination in the region.
