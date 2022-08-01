ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
AXS
AXS เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ AXS อยู่ในช่วง $99,500 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง บริการลูกค้า ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $198,990 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ AXS. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/10/2025

$160K

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $113K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $105K
บริการลูกค้า
$99.5K

นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$119K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$199K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ AXS คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $198,990 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ AXS คือ $113,000

